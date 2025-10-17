Our focus firmly on inclusive, sustainable development across Arunachal: CM

Itanagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said his government’s efforts are aimed at ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach every household, and rural communities become the driving force of the state’s progress.

He said that under the ‘PEMA 3.0 - Year of Reforms & Growth’ initiative, the focus is on inclusive and sustainable development across Arunachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, Khandu highlighted achievements across flagship programmes, including support to 1,35,754 households under the ‘Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana’ – National Rural Livelihoods Mission, and employment for 1,635 individuals under the ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana’.

The CM said 85,000 households have been assisted under the ‘Kisan Sashaktikaran Pariyojana’, while 35,591 houses were built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, ensuring shelter and dignity for thousands of rural families.

“Our efforts are directed towards ensuring that progress begins at the grassroots and reaches every household in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said.

He emphasised that empowering villages and self-help groups is essential to achieving long-term economic transformation.

Under ‘PEMA 3.0’, the state government has been pushing a reform-driven development agenda, prioritising livelihoods, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure growth, to accelerate socio-economic progress and strengthen the foundations of rural Arunachal Pradesh, officials said. PTI UPL RBT