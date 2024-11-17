Our focus should be complete elimination of terror ecosystem: J-K LG

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday stressed on complete elimination of terrorism and the entire ecosystem supporting militants from the Union Territory for the development of the region.

Chairing a meeting of senior civil and police officers here, he said exemplary action must be taken against those aiding and abetting the terror ecosystem.

"With greater synergy and whole of government approach, our focus should be the complete elimination of terrorism and the entire ecosystem supporting it," Sinha said, adding the officers should not rest until terrorists are wiped out.

The meeting, attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, and deputy commissioners and SSPs of the Jammu division, among others, reviewed the progress of development projects and the security situation in the region, a Raj Bhawan spokesperson said.

Sinha told the officers that "wiping out terrorism from Jammu Kashmir will be your greatest contribution not only to the security aspect to establish peace but also in its development".

He emphasized the need for constant monitoring of project implementation and underlined the importance of speedy infrastructure development.

The L-G directed the Deputy Commissioners to take comprehensive measures for the expansion of public outreach programmes and saturation of all government schemes.

"Monitoring the saturation of beneficiary-oriented schemes should remain our priority. Moreover, the implementation of holistic agriculture development programmes and promotion of entrepreneurial schemes like one-district-one-product could benefit a large section of the population," he said. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD