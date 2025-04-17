Our govt aims to bring smile on every victim’s face by providing justice: UP CM

Lucknow, Apr 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday addressed grievances of over 125 people at the ‘janta darshan’ programme at his official residence, officials said.

The attendees presented a range of issues, including those related to police actions, revenue disputes, medical assistance and pensions. All applications were immediately forwarded to senior officials.

While the Director General of Police was tasked with addressing law enforcement complaints, revenue matters were directed to the Chairman of the Revenue Board.

"Our government aims to bring a smile to the face of every victim by providing justice," the CM said.

He also provided electronic charging walking sticks to Rajesh and Chandrashekhar, two differently-abled individuals from Chandauli, who had sought assistance.

Adityanath also interacted with children and assured the attendees that their concerns would be addressed with utmost seriousness and resolved promptly.

Senior officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (CM) SP Goyal, Principal Secretary (Home/CM) Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, and Chairman of Revenue Board Anil Kumar, were present during the session. PTI CDN NB NB