Our govt gave jobs to over 6 lakh youngsters in last 6 years: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said his government has given jobs to more than six lakh youngsters in the last six years. Addressing a function at the Lok Bhavan to distribute appointment letters to 393 homoeopathic pharmacists, Adityanath said, "If these youngsters work together with full dedication and energy, then no one can keep Uttar Pradesh 'bimaru'. Together we will make UP a capable and prosperous state." "Earlier it used to take one-and-half to two years for the announcement of results by the UP Public Service Commission, but now the UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission is giving results (of examinations) in six to nine months in a fair and transparent manner," the UP chief minister said.

Adityanath also said the Global Inventors Summit was organised in Uttar Pradesh in February 2023, in which the state received investment proposals worth Rs 38 lakh crore.

This will provide jobs to more than one crore youngsters, he said, and added that today the state is emerging as a destination for employment generation.

He said India is progressing brilliantly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last nine-and-a-half years. As a result, India has taken a huge leap in the field of traditional medicine.

"Ayurveda has always been a part of our lives. Yoga has been associated with the tradition of India since ancient times. People have been using homeopathy in some form or the other in villages. But for the first time, when the Ministry of AYUSH was formed by combining Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha and Homeopathy, it gave a new identity to the traditional medicine of India." Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Adityanath said Ayush Kadha helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the AYUSH University is being established in the state, so that degree and diploma courses can be started in different disciplines of AYUSH.

The UP chief minister said that earlier, pharmacists selected for Ayurveda were not given government jobs, but today it has become a part of the government system. Adityanath said the biggest potential for health tourism in India lies in AYUSH.

"Today, the world is looking in this direction. For this reason, it is our responsibility to provide an international-level environment to the people coming for health tourism," he said.

Adityanath also interacted with some of the selected pharmacists, the UP government said in a statement.