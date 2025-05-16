Our govt will bring modernisation plan for mandis: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that her government will bring a modernisation plan for mandis in the national capital.

She visited the Azadpur Mandi here on Friday morning and blamed the AAP government over the "poor condition of the mandi.

"There are lack of facilities in mandis across Delhi. The previous AAP government did not do anything for providing facilities to mandis. There are many labourers and traders working here but there is no cleanliness and no safety," she charged.

Gupta alleged corruption in functioning of the mandis and promised to bring a modernisation plan for them.

"There was no work done in the last 10-15 years. The mandis are in poor condition. There is lack of cleanliness and the roads and other amenities are in poor state. The mandis are lke 'kooda ghar'. The previous government's ministers and the chairmen of the mandis had made these 'hub of corruption'.

"Our government will bring a modernisation plan for mandis. We will work towards making tight arrangements for security of these mandis," she told reporters.

The chief minister also said that there will be a complete overhaul of facilities in terms of roads, washrooms and other amenities.

"All forms of corruption will be eradicated and new people will be appointed. Our minister is looking after this. This is the beginning. The mandi is in a pitiable condition," she said.

She was accompanied by Minister Kapil Mishra during the visit.