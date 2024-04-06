Our govts always worked with 'big vision', BJP has 'narrow thinking': Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Apr 6 (PTI) Claiming that the Samajwadi Party governments have always worked with a "big vision" for the country and the people, the party's president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged that the BJP has a "narrow thinking" and has worked to stop development works.

"Socialists have always worked with a big vision for the country and the people. On the other hand, the BJP government worked to stop the development works. BJP's thinking is narrow," the SP chief was quoted as saying in a press release by the party.

"The Samajwadi Party builds strong roads to land fighter planes to protect the country in case of an emergency and the BJP flies fake aeroplanes made of paper. This is the difference between the governments of the Samajwadi Party and the BJP," he said.

Claiming that the socialist governments have carried out development works with "big goals", he said the work done by socialists is still useful to the country and the people.

For the first time, an airstrip for landing of fighter planes was constructed on the country's largest Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Samajwadis are proud of the fact that the expressway built under their government will serve the security needs of the country for centuries, he said.

There was corruption in whatever work was done in the BJP government, he said.

The Bundelkhand Expressway broke right after its inauguration as huge commission was taken in its construction work, he alleged and added it was inaugurated by the prime minister.

BJP governments start corruption as soon as they make plans, he further alleged, adding that all the policies and schemes made by the BJP have been the "centre of loot and corruption". Demonetisation and electoral bonds are the biggest examples of corruption, he added.