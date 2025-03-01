Our healthcare, education systems being plagued by commodification and commercialisation: Dhankhar

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The healthcare and education systems are being plagued by commodification and commercialisation, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, underscoring that philanthropic endeavours should not be driven by this philosophy.

Speaking at the annual day function of KPB Hinduja College in south Mumbai, Dhankhar said Sanatan has been part of India’s civilisational ethos and essence.

He said that Sanatan must be a part of the country’s culture and education because it stands for inclusivity and stressed the need to remain well-grounded or rooted in it.

“Philanthropic endeavours should not be driven by the philosophy of commodification and commercialisation. Our healthcare and education systems are being plagued by these,” said the Vice President.

He also called education the most impactful transformative mechanism that brings about equality. PTI PR NR