Our 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Lucknow not allowed to proceed as planned: UP Congress

Lucknow, May 9 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Congress has alleged that its 'Jai Hind Yatra' in Lucknow on Friday was not allowed to proceed as planned, accusing the state government of suppressing a peaceful demonstration intended to honour Indian soldiers.

The yatra, organised under the All India Congress Committee's nationwide initiative, was scheduled to begin at Shaheed Smarak in Kaiserbagh and conclude at Gulab Singh Lodhi (Jhandewala Park) in Aminabad.

As per a press statement, the procession, featuring ex-servicemen and carrying the national flag, was halted by authorities shortly after its commencement.

Ajay Rai, president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, condemned the government's action, calling it "indicative of a fearful administration." "The government's move to stop the yatra demonstrated a disregard for democratic principles, particularly when the yatra aimed to celebrate the valour of the Indian Army," said Rai, the statement read.

Rai claimed that while similar 'Jai Hind Yatras' were being conducted without obstruction in other states, the Yogi Adityanath government had chosen to impede the Lucknow event. He reiterated the Congress party's "unwavering support" for the armed forces and vowed to continue its patriotic endeavours despite the alleged "government interference".

Not allowed to take out the yatra, the Congress workers raised slogans at the Shaheed Smarak, and concluded the event with the national anthem.

Congress leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari and MP Tanuj Punia, were present, alongside local Congress workers. PTI CDN MNK MNK