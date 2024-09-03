Our job to fight BJP-RSS' divisive politics: Kharge, Rahul at key Cong meeting

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with AICC secretaries and joint secretaries here on Tuesday and asserted that the party leaders have to fight the BJP-RSS' "divisive politics" and work stridently to defend the Constitution.

Kharge and Gandhi met the leaders at the AICC headquarters and sought their feedback on strengthening the organisation and expanding the party's support base, sources said.

The meeting comes days after a major organisational rejig under which the party appointed several new secretaries and joint secretaries while shuffling the states of some office bearers.

In a post on X, Kharge said the Congress will reach out to every Indian.

"We chaired a meeting of the newly appointed AICC Secretaries and Joint Secretaries. We are determined to strengthen our organisation, involve each voice and keep speaking truth to power," the Congress president said.

Congress general secretary, in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal said that under the leadership of Congress president and the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, an important meeting with the newly-appointed AICC secretaries and joint secretaries was held.

"This diverse team that has strong representation from marginalised sections of society, with its youthful exuberance and pan-India profile, will bring new fervour to our party functioning," he said.

"As Kharge ji and Rahul ji aptly pointed out in the meeting, our job has to be to fight against the BJP-RSS’ divisive politics and work stridently to defend the Constitution. We are a force that works for social transformation, while the BJP represents social stagnation," Venugopal said.

"I am confident that the new team will help our party grow from strength to strength and work with renewed passion in the days to come!" he said.

Kharge has appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and joint secretaries for various states and Union territories.

These office bearers are associated with the party's general secretaries and in-charges in the respective states.

Pranav Jha and Gaurav Pandhi, who are coordinators in the office of the Congress president, were made AICC secretaries.

While Vineet Punia, who is an AICC secretary in the party's communication department, was given the same responsibility, Ruchira Chaturvedi was appointed secretary in the department along with him.

Two former MLAs of Rajasthan, Danish Abrar and Divya Maderna, were also appointed secretaries for Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, respectively.

Former president of All India Mahila Congress Netta D'Souza, former NSUI president Neeraj Kundan and Naveen Sharma would work as AICC secretaries along with Venugopal.

Manoj Tyagi and Sushant Mishra were appointed joint secretaries in the administration.

A party leader said those working in the organisation and who have been loyal to the party had been rewarded in the rejig.

The meeting comes ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, which will be followed by Maharashtra and Jharkhand later this year.