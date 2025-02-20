Our men being used to finish off Sena (UBT) and Marathi manoos, claims Uddhav

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his men are being used to finish the party and "Marathi manoos".

Addressing supporters outside Matoshri, his residence in Bandra area, Thackeray acknowledged there may be people who are upset when certain decisions are taken by the party.

The former Maharashtra chief minister said whatever mistakes were made in the assembly will not take place again.

He referred to several Shiv Sena (UBT) functionaries quitting the party and said he has been jolted.

"When time comes we will give them such a jolt that they will not be seen later," he said.

Thackeray said his case was like that of people of Japan who are surprised if there are no tremors.

"This fight is not of a single person. It is ours. Those attacking the Shiv Sena (UBT) are using our wood to make an axe and then targeting the party and Marathi manoos," Thackeray said in an apparent reference to functionaries quitting the party.

He also said there is a possibility the Supreme Court could give its judgement on civic body polls.

There could also be a possibility that civic body polls could take place in April-May, he said while urging workers to strengthen the organisation. PTI PR BNM