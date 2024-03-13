Our prerogative to support or reject candidates nominated by alliance partners: GFP chief Sardesai

Panaji, Mar 13 (PTI) Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai, who is opposing the possible re-nomination of Congress MP Francisco Sardinha from South Goa Lok Sabha seat, has said it is their prerogative to support or reject candidates nominated by their alliance partners.
There are two Lok Sabha constituencies in Goa. While the South Goa seat is represented by Congress' Sardinha, the North Goa seat is held by BJP leader Shripad Naik.
The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), both constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, last month sealed a seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls under which it was decided that the grand old party will contest both the parliamentary seats in the coastal state.
Goa Forward Party (GFP) is part of the opposition INDIA grouping. The other members of this alliance in Goa are Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).
GFP chief Sardesai in a post on X on Tuesday said his party has always stood with Goa and its people.
"As a regionalistic party, it's our duty to respond and expose, firmly and fearlessly, people and their actions that are detrimental to the future of Goa and Goemkars (Goans). We are particularly critical of elected representatives who have a solemn commitment to uphold the interests of our state every time," he said.
"We are neither masters nor slaves of our alliance partners. It's their prerogative to nominate candidates for the seats they contest. As an independent political party, it's our prerogative to support them or reject them," he added. PTI RPS GK