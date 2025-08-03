Our prime objective is to empower youth to drive J-K's growth and development: L-G Sinha

Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the prime objective of his administration is to empower the youth to become informed and action-oriented citizens and drive growth and development in the Union Territory.

The innovative ideas of the youth, their dreams, aspirations and their inclination for change will play a crucial role in societal transformation, Sinha said.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat-Yuva Connect Programme's valedictory event at the University of Jammu, Sinha called upon the young minds to harness the potential of knowledge and contribute towards social transformation and economic growth of the nation.

"Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, the Yuva Connect Programme leverages the My Bharat platform to promote dialogue, empowerment and active participation of youth, and bridges the gap between young citizens and policymakers," he said.

Terming the 21st century s India's century, The lieutenant governor (L-G) said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving forward to regain its position as a world leader and our young generation will make the greatest contribution in this journey.

"Our prime objective is to empower the youth to become informed and action-oriented citizens and drive J-K's growth and development." Sinha entrusted the youth to understand the needs of the society, dedicate themselves to fulfil them and be prepared to sacrifice everything for the goal of Viksit Bharat.

“The human mind is the greatest miracle and the most powerful force in this universe and our youth can utilise this strength to achieve the goal of building Viksit Bharat. To create Viksit Bharat, you will have to try to live your endeavour to its fullest.

"You have to chart the path of the future. Along with modern inventions, you have to keep alive the thirst to achieve new dimensions of consciousness,” the L-G said.

Sinha also lauded the University of Jammu for its "revolutionary initiatives" and enabling the students to realise their true potential.

Calling upon the educational institutions to adopt a global approach to keep pace with change, Sinha said, “Our immediate goal should be to make India the third-largest economy." PTI TAS ARI