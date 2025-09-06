Our priority is to bridge urban-rural developmental gap: Ladakh LG

Leh, Sep 6 (PTI) Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta has said his administration's priority is to bridge the developmental gap between urban centres and distant hamlets in the region.

The administration is fully committed to equitable development, ensuring that the benefits of growth, welfare schemes and infrastructure projects reach every section of society, particularly the rural and far-flung areas which often remain neglected due to geographical and climatic challenges, Gupta said at a public darbar during his maiden visit to the Nyoma sub-division on Friday.

"No village, however remote or difficult to access, will be left behind in the journey of progress and the administration's priority is to bridge the developmental gap between urban centres and distant hamlets of the UT," he said.

The LG underscored that direct, face-to-face interaction with citizens is the cornerstone of effective governance as it helps the administration understand people's concerns, build trust and ensure development that reaches every household.

Governance must be rooted in constant dialogue, he said.

"Direct engagement with people strengthens relationships, improves service delivery and drives socio-economic growth," he said.

Recalling his recent visits to Kargil and Suru Valley, Gupta stressed that such grassroots level tours help identify and address region-specific issues.

"Our priority is to resolve local concerns through direct communication and responsive action," he asserted.

He outlined his vision for transforming Ladakh into a model of connectivity and tourism.

Plans include expanding the road and telecom network across the union territory, developing tourist infrastructure in remote areas and setting up cafeterias, washrooms, and souvenir shops every 30 km along major routes to provide comfort to travellers and bikers, he said.

Highlighting the fast-rising popularity of Changthang among visitors, particularly for attractions like the highest motorable road at Umling La Pass and the Astronomical Observatory, Gupta announced that the benefits of the Ladakh Homestay Policy are being extended to locals to ensure community participation in the tourism economy.

Pointing to Changthang's strategic location near the India-China border, he underlined that India's focus is on strengthening defence infrastructure, such as the Mudh airstrip, which also enhances civil connectivity.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the LG said, Changthang will witness unprecedented growth in the coming years.

Gupta also spoke about the need to channelise youth energy through sports.

With Changthang's natural potential for ice hockey and winter sports, the administration is working to develop dedicated sports infrastructure and create opportunities for local talent to shine nationally and internationally, he said.

"Every step we take — whether in infrastructure, tourism, or youth empowerment — is directed at securing a prosperous and self-reliant Ladakh," he said.