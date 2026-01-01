Our projects for Bengaluru will find place in history books: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday announced a series of major infrastructure and urban development projects planned in Bengaluru city, saying the initiatives would significantly reshape the city’s future.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said the state government is pushing ahead with long-pending road, tunnel, flyover and township projects, alongside resolving land-related issues, as part of a broader vision to address Bengaluru’s growth and traffic challenges.

“Within the BDA limits, various projects planned by the state government will find place in the history books,” Shivakumar said, underlining the scale and long-term impact of the proposed developments.

He said the 120-km Peripheral Ring Road, also known as the Bengaluru Business Corridor, has already been notified.

“We are collecting details from the farmers for the realisation of the project. Money has also been finalised,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government has also decided to develop small townships, with a substantial commercial component.

“They will have 35 per cent of the land as commercial. The price offered will be way beyond their expectation. We have taken such a decision,” he said.

Shivakumar announced that a 1.5-km cut-and-cover tunnel will be built by the BDA.

“This will join Mehkri Circle from its left and right side connecting a flyover there,” he said, adding that the project is aimed at easing traffic congestion.

He further said a flyover is being planned along the Outer Ring Road, connecting the Tumakuru side to KR Puram, to improve city-wide connectivity.

Referring to land issues involving the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), Shivakumar said the government would find alternatives to land parcels under litigation.

“NICE people think that they are bigger than the government. We will find a way for them. I know how to teach them a lesson,” he remarked.

He said the government had sought a no-objection certificate from NICE.

“I just asked a place for them to give us an NOC, which they have not given us but still we will take over, and do whatever has to be done,” he said.

Shivakumar also noted that a BDA land parcel has been finalised for a skydeck project.

“BDA will be building skydeck because Bengaluru has funnel problem. So till the place we have got clearance by the Airport Authority of India, we will build skydeck,” he said.

Highlighting the BDA’s milestones, Shivakumar said the authority is completing 50 years this year.

“BDA has many achievements in 50 years. This is its gold jubilee year. So our chairman will be building ‘Saakshi Gudde’ (Living Proof) at many places,” he said. PTI GMS ROH