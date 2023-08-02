Advertisment
#National

Our responsibility to create better society and enrich cultural heritage: JK LG Sinha

NewsDrum Desk
02 Aug 2023 1 Minutes read
Manoj Sinha (File Photo)

Jammu: It is our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after attending the 'Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar' ceremony here.

He also batted strongly for strengthening and promotion of Sanskrit as people's language.

Sanskrit is the oldest living languages of the world. It offers a treasure of knowledge in science, medicine and literature, he said.

"It should be our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage", he said at the function.

