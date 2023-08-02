Our responsibility to create better society and enrich cultural heritage: JK LG Sinha

Jammu: It is our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday.

He was speaking after attending the 'Kailakh Sanskrit Ratna Puraskar' ceremony here.

He also batted strongly for strengthening and promotion of Sanskrit as people's language.

Sanskrit is the oldest living languages of the world. It offers a treasure of knowledge in science, medicine and literature, he said.

"It should be our collective responsibility to create a better society and contribute in enriching cultural heritage", he said at the function.