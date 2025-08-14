On Partition Horrors Day, PM Modi salutes survivors' strength

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which is observed annually on August 14, is a reminder of people's enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold the country together.

On this day, India remembers the upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that "tragic chapter of our history", Modi said in reference to the unspeakable suffering as millions were forced to leave their homes.

Lakhs of people are estimated to have died in communal violence.

The PM said on X, "It is also a day to honour their grit... their ability to face unimaginable loss and still find the strength to start afresh. Many of those affected went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones."