Our slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhod' proved across country: Rahul Gandhi

Rarebareli (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the slogan 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' (vote thief, vacate your seat of power) has proved across the country and the party will establish it in "more dramatic ways".

Gandhi is in Uttar Pradesh for a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Raebareli. He reached Lucknow's Chowdhury Charan Singh airport earlier in the day where he was received by Congress state president Ajai Rai and other senior leaders.

Talking to reporters before entering an event venue, Gandhi said, "The main slogan is 'vote chor, gaddi chhod' and that is being proved across the country. We will prove it again and again in more and more dramatic ways." During his visit, Gandhi will attend several programmes and review developmental projects, party leaders said.

Posters with pictures of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav were put up in Raebareli saying: "India ki antim aasha, kalyug ke "Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh" (India's last hope, Kalyug's Brahma, Vishnu Mahesh." Rai said Gandhi's visit to Raebareli has infused fresh enthusiasm among party workers and people of the state.

"There is a wave of excitement and joy among people today. Our leader has completely exposed 'vote chori' (theft of votes) that took place in the country. The entire nation is feeling proud of him," Rai told PTI.

He added that Gandhi's presence in Raebareli has boosted the morale of Congress supporters across Uttar Pradesh.

District Congress president Pankaj Tiwari said the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha will first hold a meeting with former party office-bearers in Harchandpur.

Gandhi will then interact with members of the Prajapati community at a city hotel, before inaugurating the Ashok Stambh at the Gora Bazaar crossing.

The Congress leader is scheduled to visit Moolihamau village to inspect a park built under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), he said.

In the evening, Gandhi will interact with booth-level workers of the Unchahar Assembly constituency. He will stay overnight at the NTPC guesthouse in Unchahar, Tiwari said.

On Thursday, Gandhi will meet Congress leaders and the representatives of various organisations, following which he will attend a meeting of the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at the collectorate's Bachat Bhavan. PTI COR ABN NB