Our suggestions accepted by Waqf committee: JD(U)

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Janata Dal (United) said on Tuesday that the changes suggested by it have been accepted by the Joint Parliamentary Committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and accused the opposition of politicising the issue.

The BJP's allies like the Telugu Desam Party, JD(U) and the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) had come around to endorsing the bill with some amendments in the committee's meeting on Monday.

All the three parties had refrained from wholeheartedly endorsing the bill when it was introduced in Parliament during the Monsoon Session last year and had pushed for a wider consultation to allay concerns of the Muslim community.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said, "Whatever the JD(U) suggested in the bill, it was all accepted. The amendments will have our suggestions. We don't have any complaints regarding the functioning of the JPC. The opposition has a habit to politicise every issue." JD(U) MP Dileshwar Kamait had moved the amendment to the bill's clause which had made it mandatory for Waqf properties to be listed with details on the portal within six months of the new law coming into force.

Kamait's proposal that 'mutawalli' (caretaker) of the property be allowed to seek an extension if the reasons cited by him satisfies the Waqf tribunal. He had co-sponsored the amendment with BJP's Aparajita Sarangi, and it was endorsed by the panel with a majority vote, sources said.

Four amendments moved by TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu along BJP's Brij Lal were also accepted.

These amendments do away with vesting any inquiry into disputes over a government property with the district collector concerned as mentioned in the bill, the sources said.

These amendments allow the state government to designate an officer above the rank of collector to carry out an inquiry.

Several Muslim bodies had objected to the authority given to the collector, noting that he was also the head of revenue records, and any inquiry by him might not be impartial as he would go by his own office's claim.

The sources said the BJP had been nudging its allies to put up a united face over the proposed law, which has been decried by opposition parties as "unconstitutional" due to its alleged interference into the religious affairs of Muslims.

The ruling BJP has insisted that the proposed law will make the functioning of Waqf boards more transparent and efficient, arguing that an elite group running the boards had benefitted at the expense of the community's interests under the existing framework.

The committee headed by BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, is set to meet on Wednesday to adopt its draft report, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament in the Budget Session beginning Friday. PTI KR ZMN