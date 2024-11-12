Our target to see EMRS among top schools in India: Oram

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram said on Tuesday his ministry’s target is to place Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) among the leading schools in India.

Oram said this while inaugurating the fifth edition of EMRS National Cultural & Literary Fest and Kala Utsav 2024 - ‘UDBHAV’ here on Tuesday.

More than 1400 EMRS students from 22 states are participating in the cultural festival which will continue till November 15.

To bring prosperity among tribals through education, the establishment of 100 EMRS was conceptualised during the tenure of the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

The government of India is providing all facilities, starting from education to food, accommodation and daily need items to the tribal students at EMRS free of cost, Oram said.

However, there is a need to enhance the quality of education in the institutes, he said.

“For this, the dedication of teachers and effort of students are needed,” he said.

The Union minister said he wants to see EMRS on a par with schools like DAV and central schools.

He encouraged the students to make EMRS the top school in the country.

Along with this, he called for the success of this national festival with the cooperation of all.

Oram asked the officials concerned to organise a tour of the participating students to different historical places in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Durgadas Uikey advised students to reflect the ideals of Ekalavya in their lives, stating that the exchange of ideas between each other has increased by organising such events.

He said the folk art, culture, music and literature of their respective regions have been allowed to be displayed here in different styles.Odisha Minister for SC, ST Development, Nityananda Gond said EMRS is a wonderful initiative towards mainstreaming tribal children.

He said that the unique ideal residential school started by the efforts of Atal Bihari Vajpayee by prioritizing the education of tribals is now a special opportunity in the education field in every state of the country.

UDBHAV is an annual celebration aimed at showcasing the diverse cultural and literary talents of students from the EMRS across India.

The participating students will compete in 47 diverse events, including storytelling, music, dance, singing, debate, and elocution, showcasing their talents and creativity. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN