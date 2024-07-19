Our ties give us space to 'agree to disagree': MEA on US envoy's remarks following Modi's Russia trip

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Days after US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's remarks that appeared to be critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia, India on Friday said it values its "strategic autonomy" and that the comprehensive ties between New Delhi and Washington give both sides the space to "agree to disagree" on certain issues.

Last week, Garcetti said at an event that "strategic autonomy" cannot apply in times of conflict and India and the US must work towards upholding principles when there is breach of rules-based order or violation of sovereign borders.

Though the US envoy did not make any reference to Modi's visit to Moscow, the remarks were largely seen as Washington's criticism of the trip.

"India, like many other countries, values its 'strategic autonomy'. The US ambassador is entitled to his opinion. Obviously, we have different views," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"Our comprehensive global strategic partnership with the US gives us the space to agree to disagree on certain issues, while respecting each other's view-points," he said.

Jaiswal's comments came when asked about Garcetti's remarks.

"As comprehensive global strategic partners, India and the US have regular discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. It is not our practice to share details of diplomatic conversations," he said.

Speaking at the event in Delhi on July 11, Garcetti said India and the US must uphold democratic principles.

"I know...and I respect that India likes its strategic autonomy. But in times of conflict, there is no such thing as strategic autonomy. We will, in crisis moments, need to know each other. I don't care what title we put to it, but we will need to know that we are trusted friends, brothers and sisters, colleagues," he said.

In an apparent reference to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US envoy said "no war is distant anymore".

"No war is distant anymore and we must not just stand for peace, we must take concrete actions to make sure those who don't play by peaceful rules, that their war machines cannot continue unabated," he said.

Several other Biden administration officials also made comments expressing concerns over India's ties with Russia following Modi's visit.

Asked about the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Jaiswal referred to Modi's remarks on it.

"We have seen reports of the attack on former US President Donald Trump. Within hours of the news, our prime minister expressed deep concerns on the attack and strongly condemned the incident," the spokesperson said.

"He had also pointed out that violence has no place in politics and democracies. He wished the former President a speedy recovery and expressed solidarity with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people," he said.

"The US is a fellow democracy and we wish them well," Jaiswal added.