Our tradition accepted diversity, faltering world will find a way when Bharat rises: Bhagwat

Nagpur, Sep 25 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday asserted Bharat has answers to problems faced by the world and emphasised that the country's ancient tradition strongly believed in diversity and notion of not rejecting anyone.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of a book on RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Nagpur written by Dayashankar Tiwari Maun, he said a faltering world will find a way when Bharat rises.

Bhagwat noted life-related experiments carried out in the last 2,000 years have been unsuccessful in bringing happiness and peace in the lives of people.

Thinkers around the world are of the view that materialistic development was at its peak and it was taking humanity to destruction, he opined.

"What is the answer to this?," the RSS leader asked and then added "Our tradition has the answer to this because we have been accepting all diversities... did not reject anyone and accepted all." Bhagwat maintained that Bharat's ancient sages clearly understood that the world is actually one while "we are forcefully trying to make the world one".

"The world is actually one, but it wants diversity, hence there is diversity. Remove diversity and become one - this is not the way forward. While living in diversity we should understand that we are one. Diversity goes to a point after which there is unity," Bhagwat told the gathering.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the RSS leader said, "Be the change you want to see in the world. You become what you want to see in the world." He said Bharat has capacity to provide answers to problems faced by the global community.

"We all should resolve to be a torchbearer of the world," Bhagwat emphasised.