Advertisment
National

Our words, actions shouldn't diminish India's image in world fora: Rijiju during Constitution debate

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

New Delhi: While India has given equal voting rights to all, some claim that minorities have no rights in the country, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on Saturday in an apparent jibe at the opposition.

Advertisment

Intervening in a debate on 75 years of the adoption of the Indian Constitution, the parliamentary affairs minister also cautioned that "our words and actions should not diminish the image of the country in the world fora".

India not only provides legal protection to minorities, it also has a provision for affirmative action to protect their interests, the minister asserted.

Rijiju said successive governments worked for the welfare of minorities. "The Congress has also done that, I am not undermining its role."

Advertisment

Rijiju was the first speaker on the second day of the debate in the Lok Sabha on 75 years of the Constitution's adoption.

Constitution Winter Session of Parliament Constitution Day parliament winter session parliament Lok Sabha Winter Session Kiren Rijiju
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe