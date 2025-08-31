Our workers are the axis that is connected to all sections of society: BJP leader Shiv Prakash

Raipur, Aug 31 (PTI) The workers of the BJP are the axis that is connected to all sections of society, senior party leader Shiv Prakash said here on Sunday.

The BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) was addressing functionaries at an organizational workshop held at the party's state headquarters.

"Our workers remain engaged in strengthening the organization by finalizing their tasks even in difficult situations. They have already started working on a strong action plan for the next three years. Our party workers are the axis that keeps connected with all sections of society," Prakash added.

Addressing the workshop, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said an action plan has been prepared for the next 1000 days to ensure the BJP forms a government in the state again after the 2027 assembly polls.

"As per the dreams of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have also prepared a vision document and a road map for the development of Chhattisgarh," Sai added.

Asserting that BJP is the largest political party in the world and Modi the biggest leader in the world, party national general secretary Arun Singh said Chhattisgarh is leading in completing organisational programmes and goals in a timely manner.

"We have to promote the achievements of the government and party's ideology through media, social media etc. It is our responsibility to regularly communicate with the public to increase the positive perception about the government and the party," BJP Chhattisgarh in charge Nitin Nabin said.

There is also need to factually refute the false information being spread by the Opposition, he added.