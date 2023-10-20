Oust 'corrupt' BRS govt, support BJP, Union Minister Smriti Irani urges Telangana people

Hyderabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday alleged that corruption is at its peak in Telangana and urged the people to dethrone the "corrupt" Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led government in the upcoming assembly elections.

The Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs also attacked the Congress over "corruption" and said any vote for the Congress will go to KCR, as in the past Congress MLAs had joined the BRS.

"I want to say that corruption is at its peak in the state and KCR himself admitted that his own MLAs take 30 per cent kickbacks," Irani claimed, speaking in Dubbak assembly constituency in poll-bound Telangana. "When the chief minister himself says that his MLAs are corrupt, then such a corrupt party should be ousted." She urged the people to support the party providing good governance and vote for BJP in the upcoming elections.

"It is not only KCR, but Congress is also corrupt. I want to tell the people that any vote for Congress will go to KCR as earlier when people voted for the Congress, the MLAs of that party (after winning) eventually joined the KCR's party," she said, and asked, "Today, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and KCR who fight here but join hands in Delhi...".

Irani further accused the BRS government of failing to fulfil the ‘neellu, nidhulu, niyaamakaalu’ (water, funds and jobs) -- aspirations of the people who took up the struggle for Telangana's statehood.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram irrigation project in Telangana, she said even after the project cost was escalated from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore, it was not completed.

She accused KCR of "sinking" Telangana into a debt trap of over Rs 5 lakh crore.

"KCR's family made a farm house from Telangana people's money," she alleged and charged that his family members became employed whereas the youth were taken for a "ride and were cheated" in the name of employment.

Irani attacked the BRS government on the TSPSC paper leak issue and asked if KCR’s party and his government not know who leaked the question papers. “The future of more than 55,000 youth was put into darkness,” she said.

On the one side is KCR's government that “shattered” the dreams of youth, while on the other side is the BJP government helping the youth through Mudra loans, she said.

She alleged that KCR failed to fulfil the promise of constructing double-bedroom houses for the poor, and also alleged that KCR cheated the people by showing them dreams of making a cinema city, pharma city, sports city, education city, and textile city, but was unable to provide infrastructure.

The Narendra Modi government gave a mega textile park to Telangana, she said, adding that the Centre also provided funds for various projects including railways, national highways, fertiliser plant, and textile park in Telangana.

The minister said the Modi government also provided free COVID-19 vaccines and foodgrains. PTI VVK VVK ANE