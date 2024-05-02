Ousting Modi is opposition's only agenda: Union Minister Arjun Munda

Khunti (Jharkhand), May 2 (PTI) Union Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday flayed the opposition parties for allegedly failing to explain how they would serve the people, while their only agenda is to oust "popular" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Munda, who is seeking a re-election from the Khunti (reserved) Lok Sabha seat, was interacting with people during his election campaign in various villages within the Khunti assembly segment.

The Union minister alleged the opposition was in power for the last six decades but failed to deliver on all fronts. Now, they talk about the country's welfare, Munda said, accusing that their only agenda in the upcoming poll is to "oust Modi".

The Modi-led government at the Centre has addressed sectors, including health, employment, and women empowerment, he claimed.

Elaborating that the opposition has been spreading misinformation that the BJP would change the constitution if voted to power in the ensuing poll.

"I would like to ask the opposition what they did in the last 60 years when they were in power," he said.

Munda also asked the opposition to tell the country what they would do for the nation and its future.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi-led government during the last ten years at the helm of the affair, the minister said, "Our government has provided benefits under various welfare schemes, including clean water supply in each household and has been extending financial support to farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana for the first time after 75 years of Independence." Besides, the NDA government has been working to strengthen youths and women, he said that today, self-help group women have been empowered, and one crore women have become "lakhpati didi" due to the government's endeavour in the last ten years.

Modi ji has guaranteed that three crore more women would be made "lakhpati didi" in the next five years, Munda added. PTI BS SBN SBN