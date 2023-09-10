Advertisment
#National

Out for bath, two children drown in canal in Gujarat

NewsDrum Desk
10 Sep 2023

Kutch, Sep 10 (PTI) Two children of migrant workers drowned in a canal in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday, the police said.

Anand Yadav (11) and Hitesh Pal (13) entered a canal at Bhujpar village to take bath around 9 am, said an official from Mundra police station.

The boys, however, drowned in the water body, he said.

A team of rescue personnel and locals extricated the boys after working for several hours, he said. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead.

The children were members of families of migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar engaged in factories in the region. PTI COR KA NR

