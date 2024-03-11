Out for walk, trio hit by speeding car in UP's Gorakhpur; two killed, one critical

Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 11 (PTI) Two men were killed and another was seriously injured after a car hit them here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The impact of the accident which took place around 10 pm on Sunday was so severe that one youth was thrown nearly 100 feet away while the other two also fell several feet away, they said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and instructed officials to provide proper treatment to the injured and also wished him a speedy recovery.

The trio, all residents of Zahidabad colony in Gorakhnath, had gone out for a walk after having dinner on Sunday night when the accident took place, they said.

Advertisment

The incident took place near Ramnagar trisection under Gorakhnath Police Station limits where a speeding four-wheeler hit the trio from behind, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover said.

After the accident, the driver of the car sped away with the vehicle, he said.

On being informed about the accident, a police team rushed to the spot and took the three persons to a hospital where two of them -- Moin (42) and Aqeel Ahmad (38) -- were declared brought dead, the SSP said.

Advertisment

Tahir is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical, the police said.

On the written complaint of the family members of the deceased, a case has been registered against the unidentified driver, the SSP said.

The police said they are trying to trace the driver with the help of CCTV footage, adding that a person was detained in connection with the incident on Monday. PTI COR SAB RPA