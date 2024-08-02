Out of 14 inmates who died at Asha Kiran shelter home, some had comorbidities: Atishi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said on Friday that out of the 14 inmates who died in July at the Asha Kiran shelter home, some had comorbidities, and added that if any negligence is found, the guilty will not be spared.

Asha Kiran is a Delhi government-run facility for "mentally challenged" and it comes under its Social Welfare Department. The department is currently without a head following the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said Asha Kiran has 980 inmates and 450 caretakers.

"It is a shelter home for the intellectually disabled. There are different kinds of intellectual disability.

"Those suffering from profound or serious disability have other comorbidities also. The deaths of the 14 inmates in July is a serious matter," she noted.

Out of the 14 inmates who died, 13 were adults and one was minor.

"The autopsy report of the inmates is awaited. But some of the inmates had comorbidities.

"Some of those who succumbed were hospitalised in June. What I am saying is that their deaths need to be medically examined also," she said.

The minister said a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident and its preliminary report will come in 24 hours.

"If any negligence is found on the part of any official, they won't be spared. Police inquiry against them will also be initiated," she added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has not assigned the charge of the Social Welfare Department to any minister.