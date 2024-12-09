Out of 1.82 lakh graduates enrolled, 1.46 lakh getting Yuva Nidhi benefits: Karnataka Minister

Belagavi (Karnataka) Dec 9 (PTI) As many as 1,81,699 graduates have registered under the Yuvanidhi scheme in the state, and unemployment allowance has been paid to 1,45,978 graduates through direct cash transfer, Karnataka Minister S P Patil said on Monday.

Yuva Nidhi is one of the five guarantees, which offers Rs 3,000 to the graduates and Rs 1,500 to the diploma holders who passed in the year 2023-24 and are still unemployed.

This scheme is meant to support the unemployed graduates and diploma holders for two years. Once they get the job in this duration, the benefit of the scheme would automatically stop.

Replying to a question by member K S Naveen in the Legislative Council today, Patil, who holds skill development and medical education portfolio, said it is mandatory for candidates registered under the Yuvanidhi scheme to submit a declaration every month, and if this is not submitted, the allowance will be stopped. PTI GMS GMS ADB