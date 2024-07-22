Out of 913 assurances by MPs in Parliament, 583 implemented, 330 pending: Govt in RS

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The total number of assurances given by Ministers in Parliament stood at 913 during the last three calendar years, of which 583 have been implemented and 330 are pending, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to supplementary questions in the Upper House, Murugan said some of the assurances have not been implemented because of the need for change in policies and amendments.

"The total assurances given were 913 in the last three years. The total implemented assurances in the last three years have been 583. Pending is 330," he said.

The minister said assurances are required to be fulfilled within a period of three months from the date of assurance.

However, some of the assurances could not be implemented on time and extensions were sought from the assurance committee.

Total number of assurances in the 253rd session of Parliament stood at 120. There were 105 assurances in 254th session, 25 assurances in 255th, 221 assurances in 256th, 70 assurances in 257th, 95 in 258th session, 118 assurances in 259th, 99 assurances in 260th session, nil assurances in 261th special session and 60 assurances in 262nd session.

Responding to questions asked by YSRCP member Ryaga Krishnaiah, Murugan said the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has devised a software called Online Assurance Monitoring System (OAMS) and ID and Password have been provided to all Ministries.

They can upload Implemented Reports, make requests of dropping and seek extensions for fulfilment of Assurances on this portal which also contains necessary instructions regarding timely implementation of Assurances.

The Ministry keeps on reminding all the Ministries/Departments, from time to time, regarding expeditious fulfilment of pending assurances, from the level of Minister and higher officers.

Besides this, auto generated reminders are being sent every month to the concerned Ministries/Departments through this system. PTI MJH DRR