Out-of-control pickup truck crushes one to death, injures two in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) A 53-year-old man died and two others were seriously injured when an out-of-control pickup truck ran over people walking along the roadside on Saturday, police said here.

Shankar Kharwar (53) died on the spot, while Akhilesh Kumar Gupta(60) and Ashok Kumar (65) sustained serious injuries, they said.

The vehicle has been seized, and the driver is being interrogated, the police said.

According to the police, the driver of the vehicle lost control of it on the Rasra-Mau road at 6 am and ran over three people walking along the roadside.

Circle Officer (Rasra) Alok Gupta said that both the injured were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre in Rasra and were later referred to the hospital in Mau.

He said that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR NAV APL APL