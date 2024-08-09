Out of Tihar jail on bail, Sisodia meets Delhi CM's wife, family

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Friday met Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam.

After being released from Tihar jail on bail, the former deputy chief minister reached the Delhi chief minister's residence in the evening and met Kejriwal's wife and other family members.

Many senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and MLAs were present at the chief minister's residence on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia, who has been in jail for 17 months, and sharply rebuked the courts below saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

After his release from Tihar, Sisodia said he got bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy, and this same power will ensure the release of Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has granted him interim bail but he still remains in jail as the CBI has arrested him in a related matter.