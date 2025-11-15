Out on bail in drug-related case, man tagged with GPS anklet in J-K's Udhampur

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) A Man accused in a drug-related case was granted bail by a court in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district after he was tagged with a GPS anklet, officials said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Mukhtar Ahmed, a resident of Karmara in Poonch district. He was granted bail by the Principal District and Sessions Judge, Udhampur.

"The device was affixed on Friday in compliance with the court's directions to ensure real-time monitoring of the accused's movement," the officials said.

According to the police, Udhampur district is the first in the Jammu division to deploy Global Positioning System (GPS) anklets for surveillance of narcotics offenders.

A case was registered against Ahmed earlier this year at the Udhampur police station under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 111 (organised crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).