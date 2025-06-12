Out on bail in murder case in Goa, Russian now arrested for possessing drugs

Panaji, Jun 12 (PTI) A 51-year-old Russian national, out on bail in a murder case of a girl from his home country in Goa, was arrested on Thursday for alleged possession of drugs, police said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta said police arrested the Russian, Denis Kriuchkoy, for possessing drugs worth Rs 3.65 lakh after conducting a raid at Madhlawada in North Goa.

Gupta said the accused was found in possession of blackish-coloured sticky substance suspected to be charas, weighing 300 grams and worth Rs 3 lakh, besides brownish-coloured crystal-like material suspected to be MDMA (synthetic drug), weighing 06.45 grams and valued at Rs 65,000.

He was arrested and booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Kriuchkoy first arrived in Goa in 2017 and since then had been residing in the Anjuna area, the SP informed.

"During his stay in Goa, he became actively involved in drug trafficking activities. In 2021, he was arrested by the Anjuna police on charges of murdering a Russian girl," the officer said.

Kriuchkoy was later released on bail by a local court. PTI RPS RSY