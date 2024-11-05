Out on bail, murder accused shoots dead wife, three children in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) A man who was out on bail in a murder case allegedly went on killing spree, shooting dead his wife and three children, including two teens, in the Bhelupur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused Rajendra Gupta fled after committing the crime, they added.

The incident took place in the Bhaidani area Monday late night when the victims -- Rajendra's wife Neetu Gupta (45), their sons Navnendra (25) and Subendra (15), and daughter Gaurangi (16) -- were fast asleep, DCP Gaurav Banswal said.

The family's tenants came to know of the incident on Tuesday afternoon and informed the police.

Banswal said the police control room was alerted about the incident, following which a team rushed to the spot where Rajendra's mother told the police that the couple were having a dispute.

Prima facie, Rajendra, who had a murder case pending against him since 1997 was out on bail, is the main suspect and is absconding, the officer said.

The police have recovered empty shells of pistol from the house and attempts are on to trace Rajendra, he added.

The police said they are trying to ascertain the motive behind the killings and a probe is underway. PTI COR ABN RPA