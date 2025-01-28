Out on bail, rape convict Asaram arrives in Ahmedabad for medical treatment

Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Self-styled godman Asaram, who has been granted bail by the Supreme Court as well as the Rajasthan High Court in two separate rape cases, on Tuesday arrived in Ahmedabad for his medical treatment, a spokesperson of his ashram here said.

In view of the directives of the apex court as well as the high court, Asaram will not meet any of his followers during his bail period. His current location has also not been disclosed to anyone, the spokesperson of Asaram's Motera ashram said.

"Asaram Bapu has arrived in Ahmedabad for his treatment. He will consult his personal doctors who used to treat him in the past. Bapu is not at the Motera Ashram. He is currently at his residence in the city and will not meet any of his followers, who were also urged to honour the SC verdict," he said.

The Supreme Court on January 7 granted interim bail to Asaram till March 31 in a case of rape registered by the Gujarat police.

Later, the division bench of the Rajasthan High Court granted interim bail to Asaram in the Jodhpur rape case. As per the court's decision, Asaram was released late on the night of January 14 from a private Ayurveda hospital there.

His interim bail is applicable till March 31. His health concerns were cited as the primary reason for his release.

Asaram's interim bail marks a temporary release to him after spending more than 11 years in jail.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2018 for raping a minor girl, who belongs to a special tribe in Jodhpur, at his ashram there in 2013.

In 2023, Asaram was convicted by a trial court in Gujarat for raping a woman disciple at his ashram in Motera area of Ahmedabad. PTI PJT PD NP