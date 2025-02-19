Out on interim bail, Asaram undergoes routine health check-up at Indore government hospital

Indore: Self-styled godman Asaram, released from a Rajasthan jail on interim bail in a 2013 rape case, underwent a routine health check-up at a government hospital in Indore on Wednesday, an official said.

On January 7, the Supreme Court had ordered Asaram's release from jail on interim bail till March 31 on medical grounds. The 86-year-old preacher, serving a life sentence, was lodged in Jodhpur jail.

Government-run Super Specialty Hospital's Superintendent Sumit Shukla said Asaram underwent a routine health check-up at the medical facility.

The octogenarian stayed in the hospital for about half an hour, he said.

"Specialist doctors from different departments of our hospital conducted a health check-up of Asaram. The doctors have asked Asaram to undergo some tests. After seeing the test reports, it will be decided whether any changes are required in Asaram's current medicines," Shukla informed.

A police official said Asaram is staying at his ashram on Khandwa Road in Indore. The self-styled godman was arrested from this ashram on August 31, 2013.

While releasing Asaram on interim bail in the rape case filed in adjoining Gujarat, the apex court had noted he had various ailments and needed treatment. The SC had asked Asaram not to meet his followers in a group post release.

A sessions court in January 2023 convicted Asaram in the 2013 rape case, filed by a woman who was living in his ashram near Gandhinagar at the time of the crime, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.