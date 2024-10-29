Out on parole, man rapes minor daughter, 12-year-old niece in Chhattisgarh; arrested

Koriya (Chhattisgarh), Oct 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old rape convict, currently out on parole, allegedly raped his minor daughter and a 12-year-old niece in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, on the run for several days, was arrested on the night of October 26, they said.

The man raped his 11-year-old daughter in a room on the night of October 19. Two days later, on October 21, he took his daughter to a jungle in the Gada-Budha area under the pretext of collecting wood and raped her again, said an official of the Baikunthpur police station, where a complaint was filed against him by other family members of the victim.

The accused also threatened to kill his daughter if she disclosed about the horrific incident to anyone, he said.

On the evening of October 21, the man went to the home of his minor niece. On finding her alone at home, he forcibly took the girl to a forest in the Bhukbhuki area and sexually assaulted her, the official said.

The 12-year-old victim went to the Baikunthpur police station along with her mother and filed a complaint against her uncle on October 22.

Based on the complaints, two separate cases were registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

The police started a probe and launched a search for the accused.

Since the man was not carrying a mobile phone, it was difficult to trace him. However, police got clues about his whereabouts when he used the mobile phone of another person to make a couple of calls, he added.

Based on technical inputs from the cyber cell and information received from local residents, a police team raided Burani Jharia and Am Tikra areas under Bangho police station limits of Korba district and arrested the accused on October 26, according to the official.

The accused was out on parole since October 19 in another rape case dating back to 2020.

Four years ago, the man had raped a minor girl, who was also his close relative, and was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court for the crime, the official added. PTI COR RSY