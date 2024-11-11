Out to seek medical help for ailing child, 5 of family die in accident in Noida

Noida (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) The last rites of five family members, who died in a car accident here while they were out to seek help for an ailing child, were performed here on Monday.

Their relatives and acquaintances bid a tearful adieu as the five pyres were burned together.

The accident took place on Sunday near the Knowledge Park area on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, according to police.

The deceased - Aman (27), his father Devi Singh (60), mother Rajkumari (50), Vimlesh (40), and Kamlesh (40) - lived in Kashiram Colony, Dadri, and all of them worked as labourers, according to their relative Dharmendra.

Dharmendra said the deceased included his family members who were visiting various hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida seeking medical help for a two-year-old child. However, they were turned away by doctors who said the child's condition was serious.

While the child was at Pediatric and Postgraduate Institute of Education (Child PGI) in Sector 30, Noida, for initial treatment, five of them headed towards Delhi to enquire about hospitals where he could be admitted.

They were on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway when their car collided with a broken-down vehicle parked on the side of the road near Sector 146 Metro Station around 6 am on Sunday, the police said.

In the crash, Aman, who was driving the car, died on the spot, while the four others were injured. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where doctors later declared them dead.

Meanwhile, the child, Devesh, who had been admitted to Noida's Child PGI, has been taken home by the family.

The postmortem of the deceased was conducted at a mortuary in Sector 94, where Gautam Buddha Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma visited and consoled the family members.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed top officials to reach the site and assist the victim's family in every possible way.

Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar also met the bereaved family and offered his condolences.

The police have registered a report based on the complaint filed by Jeevanlal, a relative of the deceased. PTI COR ARD RPA