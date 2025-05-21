Outages across Delhi after later evening rain, storm

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Several parts of the national capital faced outages as a late Wednesday evening rainy storm pummelled the city.

The thunderstorm, accompanied by a hailing, caused power disruption in parts of the city, primarily due to falling of trees and their branches on electricity cables, said a spokesperson of BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL.

"BSES Operations and Maintenance teams are on a high alert, with Quick Response Teams promptly deployed to attend to complaints. In most cases, power supply is being restored swiftly," he said.

In a few pockets, however, restoration is taking longer than usual primarily due to the damage caused to electricity infrastructure, he said.

"As a precautionary measure we had to temporarily switch off power supply in certain areas to prevent electrocution and ensure public safety. The safety and well-being of citizens remains the highest priority for us," he said.

Power supply in parts of Bawana, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Civil Lines, Shakti Nagar, Model Town, Wazirabad, and Dhirpur in north Delhi was affected, TPDDL said in a statement.

"To ensure public safety, electricity supply had to be temporarily suspended in certain areas as a precaution to prevent electrocution," it said.

"Tata Power-DDL's Operations and Maintenance teams are maintaining a high state of readiness, with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) swiftly addressing service complaints," it said.

Power restoration is proceeding quickly in most of the affected areas, it added. PTI VIT VN VN