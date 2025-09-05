National

Outbreak of African Swine Fever in Arunachal's West Siang

Itanagar: An outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) has been reported from various places in Arunachal Pradesh's West Siang district recently, an official said.

To contain the further spread of the disease, the district administration has banned the import of pigs from outside the district, West Siang District Magistrate Liyi Bagra said on Thursday.

It also banned inter-district transportation of pigs and piglets.

The administration has also directed butchers selling pork or any individual slaughtering pigs for human consumption or any other purpose to obtain an anti-mortem inspection report prior to slaughter from a veterinary officer and such inspected pigs must be ear tagged.

Anybody found violating the order will be booked under relevant provisions of law, the order said.

