Outcome of Assembly polls next year in TN will be similar to those seen in 1967, 1977: Vijay

Chennai, Jul 30 (PTI) Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Wednesday expressed confidence of his party winning the 2026 Assembly election and he recalled the 1967 and 1977 polls that installed fresh regimes in the state.

Vijay, unveiling the exclusive app for membership enrolment at the party headquarters here, said the result of 2026 polls would also be similar to that of elections held in 1967 and 1977.

"We are firm about this and we have been talking about this," he said addressing party functionaries adding the outcome of those polls were in favour of new parties.

"When we see the reason behind their victories (in 1967 and 1977), the logic is simple," he said.

Explaining further, he said those parties decades ago had went door-to-door in every town across the state and met the people.

"They met all the people," he said and quoted Dravidian ideologue CN Annadurai's popular "go to the people, learn from them," verse.

"If we do this properly, it will be enough," he said and urged cadres to focus on membership enrolment. "We will be able to win, that is for sure," he asserted.

In 1967, the DMK formed the government, dislodging the Congress party.

In 1977, the AIADMK, founded in 1972 by MG Ramachandran, formed the government for the first time. In 1976, the DMK government was dismissed during the infamous Emergency period (1975-77).