Outdoor escalator in Shimla's Jakhu temple to be ready by Jan-end: HP Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Shimla, Jan 2 (PTI) The first outdoor escalator in Shimla's Jakhu temple will be ready by January-end, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday.

Agnihotri visited the temple during the day and inspected the construction work of the escalator.

He said Rs 7.33 crore is being spent on the 48-metre-long escalator.

"This world's largest statue of Lord Hanuman is installed here which attracts tourists of all ages to Shimla," he said, adding that the project would be of great help to children, senior citizens and specially-abled people in particular.

Agnihotri said the work on three other projects of the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation was also underway in Shimla.

The first project involves a lift from the Lakkar Bazar bus stand to Ridge which includes an escalator, four lifts, a restaurant, two foot overbridges and a parking facility.

The second project is of a lift from the Auckland House area to the Lakkar Bazar police post and the third project is in the Vikasnagar area, he added. PTI COR BPL IJT IJT