Outer north Delhi residents to face water supply disruption from Feb 20-21

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Parts of the national capital will experience a water supply disruption from the evening of February 20 to the morning of February 21 due to maintenance work, the Delhi Jal Board said on Friday.

According to a statement issued, the affected areas include Bakhtawarpur, Jhangola, Tigipur, Kushak No. 111, Mahammadpur, Ramjanpur, Singhu, Palla, Tajpur, Akbarpur Mazra, Alipur, Jindpur, Bakoli, Khampur, Budhpur, Hamidpur villages, Holambi Kalan, Khera Kalan, Khera Khurd, Naya Bans, Mamurpur, Pana Udhyan/Paposian Narela, V/A colonies of Narela, regularized colonies of Narela, JJ Cluster Narela, DDA area Narela, Narela Industrial area, Metro Vihar Phase I and II, Holambi Kalan villages, Nangli Poona villages, Kadipur village, Mukhemelpur village, Ibrahimpur village, Sant Nagar, Burari, Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, Samaipur village, Badli village, Libaspur, and Sirsapur village.

"Due to the interconnection work of newly laid 900 mm and 1500 mm diameter inlet water mains at Palla, the water supply will not be available, or will be available at low pressure, from the evening of February 20 to the morning of February 21," the statement said.

Due to the repair work, the water supply will be stopped, and therefore, residents of the affected areas are advised to make judicious use of water, it added.

According to the statement, water tankers will be available on demand through the DJB help line or the central control room.