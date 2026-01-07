Outer Ring Road project a decisive turning point for Thiruvananthapuram, says BJP Kerala Chief

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) BJP Kerala chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday said the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project will be a decisive turning point in the development of Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital.

This project is essential to fully realise and harness the immense potential of the Vizhinjam International Seaport project, and more than 6,500 families awaiting compensation would soon get relief with its progress, he said in a Facebook post.

Chandrasekhar's remarks came a day after he announced Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's confirmation that the Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road project would receive the Centre's approval by February or March this year.

Compensation would be paid to landowners whose land is being acquired for the project, he had said on his social media platform.

"Implementing such people-centric projects swiftly, with a clear vision, is what performance-driven politics is all about," the leader said.

He urged people to choose the BJP-led NDA if they want a government that ensures infrastructure development and growth, and keeps its promises.

Otherwise, choose the politics of the Congress-led UDF or the CPI (M)-headed LDF that stand in the way of development, pushing Kerala backwards, Chandrasekhar added.

In the FB post, he also called upon the public to rally behind the NDA to ensure development in the state.

The saffron party won 50 of the 101 divisions in the Thiruvanthapuram City Corporation in the recent LSGD polls, ending four decades of Left stronghold over the city civic body. PTI LGK ROH