Outfits representing Rajput community engage in scuffle; one injured

Jaipur, Jul 12 (PTI) Two outfits representing the Rajput community in Rajasthan engaged in a scuffle here on Friday in which Shri Rajput Karni Sena's state president Mahipal Singh Makrana suffered injuries, police said.

The incident occurred in the Chitrakoot police station area.

Police said Mahipal Singh was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Both the outfits accused each other of firing gunshots but police said it has not been confirmed yet.

Additional Police Commissioner Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said there was a scuffle between Rashtriya Karni Sena's national president Shiv Singh Shekhawat and Mahipal Singh.

He said an empty bullet shell was found on the spot and police are looking into it.

No case has been registered, Bishnoi added.