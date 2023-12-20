Outfits stage sit-ins, organise rallies in Nagpur during Maharashtra legislature winter session

Nagpur, Dec 20 (PTI) As many as 111 organisations took out morchas or rallies in support of their various demands during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature which concluded here on Wednesday, said the Nagpur police.

Also, 121 outfits and individuals staged sit-in protests during the two-week-long session to draw attention of the state government towards their grievances, said the Nagpur police commissionerate in a release.

NCP (Sharad Pawar group) MLA Rohit Pawar led a protest to highlight the issue of unemployment. State government employees sought restoration of the old pension scheme, while different groups drew the government's attention towards grievances of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers and sevikas of anganwadis (child care centres).

Approximately 11,000 police personnel were mobilized from different districts, including Nagpur, to manage the session's logistics, said the release.

To ensure security, law and order during the session, 10 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 50 ACPs and 75 inspectors, among other personnel, were deployed, it added. PTI COR RSY