Outgoing BTC chief congratulates Bodoland People’s Front for winning council polls

Guwahati, Sep 27 (PTI) Outgoing Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro of the United People's Party Liberation (UPPL) on Saturday congratulated BPF for winning the council polls and promised to cooperate and work together for the welfare of the region.

''I congratulate BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary and others from his party on winning the polls. I assure full cooperation for the development of the Bodoland Territorial Region," Boro said at Tamulpur after the announcement of the election results.

He also expressed his gratitude to the people of the five BTR districts for ensuring that the polls passed off peacefully without any untoward incident.

Boro said he and his party respect the mandate given by the people of BTR in favour of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

He urged the BPF to take up the remaining clauses of the Bodo Peace Accord, signed in January 2020, for implementation.

Boro also urged both the central and state governments to ensure that all the clauses of the accord are fully implemented.

''We came to power for the first time five years ago and worked wholeheartedly for the people of BTR. We worked towards establishing peace, security, harmony and development of the region," he said.

The UPPL chief said they will analyse the causes of the party's defeat and work towards correcting it by keeping "our aims and objectives in mind".

''We will continue to work to realise the aspirations of the people for which the UPPL was formed and will always be with them'', Boro added.

Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF swept the BTC polls in Assam, winning 28 of the 40 seats, officials said.

UPPL and BJP, alliance partners in the outgoing council, finished a distant second and third with seven and five seats respectively, down from their previous tally of 12 and nine.

Boro, who had contested from two seats, won the Goimari seat but lost in Dotma to BPF's Prakash Basumatary. PTI DG DG MNB