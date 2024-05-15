'Outgoing PM' has no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the "outgoing PM" has had no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has "fallen flat" and '400 paar' given a "silent burial".

The opposition party's attack came after Prime Minister Modi in an interview to News 18 said he won't be fit for public life if he starts playing the Hindu-Muslim card.

Slamming the PM, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the nation knows very well that "the outgoing PM is a pathological liar".

"But even by his own pathetic standards, Mr. Modi's latest claim that he does not do Hindu-Muslim politics shows the new depths he reaches daily in lying. Since April 19th 2024, it is a matter of public record that cannot be erased from our collective memory - even if Mr. Modi erases it from his own - that the outgoing PM has blatantly and brazenly used communal language, symbols, and allusions," Ramesh charged on X.

"We have brought this to the attention of the Election Commission of India as well. Action should have been taken, but sadly it has not," he said.

Ramesh alleged that throughout this campaign, "the outgoing PM" has had no agenda barring Hindu-Muslim politics.

His party's manifesto, an incoherent jumble of words amidst an array of his own photos, has found zero traction, the Congress leader claimed.

"Modi ki Guarantee, promoted at tremendous cost to the public exchequer for the last few months, has fallen flat. 400 Paar has been given a silent burial," Ramesh said.

"His last, desperate attempt at having a campaign has been to lie and spread untruths about the Congress Party's and the INDIA janbandhan's agenda for equitable growth for each and every Indian citizen," he said.

"The certainty of his exit has now forced him to feign memory loss," Ramesh added.