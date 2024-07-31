Outgoing Pondy Lt Guv Radhakrishnan gets warm send-off

Puducherry July 31 (PTI) Outgoing Puducherry Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan was on Wednesday given a warm farewell at the Raj Nivas here.

Among those who attended the farewell function were Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Ministers and legislators besides officials.

The Puducherry police accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour outside Raj Nivas.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy met with the outgoing Lt Governor at the latter's office.

Radhakrishnan had been Lt Governor of Puducherry since March this year after Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned to contest the Parliamentary poll in Chennai as BJP nominee.

Radhakrishnan would continue to be LT Governor of Puducherry till his successor K Kailashanathan assumes charge of Lt Governor of Union Territory, official sources said.

PTI COR ROH